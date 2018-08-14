GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Many Florida legacies have stepped onto the field over the program's history.

Fred Taylor and his son Kelvin both played running back at UF.

Marco Wilson followed his older brother's footsteps, Quincy, to Gainesville.

But there are not many families that have history at UF as far back as RJ Raymond.

Raymond is a 5th-year senior tight end and in his final season with the Gators. He is also a 5th generation Gator. His great-great grandfather all the way down to his parents has attended UF.

“It’s pretty cool,” Raymond said of his lineage.

Raymond’s great-great grandfather attended and was a professor at UF. His father, Bobby Raymond, was a kicker at UF from 1982-1984, and still holds the record for the most points scored in a game by a kicker.

Growing up all RJ wanted to do was come to UF and play for the Gators.

“I never ever would have thought I would have been in the position that I am in today,” Raymond said. “When I was ten-years-old sitting up with my parents and watching the games I dreamed of this.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted, and now I’m here and it’s just, it’s pretty cool that to be in this position for me," he added. "I’ve never would have even pictured this even just coming out of high school.”

Raymond attended Fletcher high school in Jacksonville and walked-on at UF in 2014.

“I was like I can’t believe I’m getting this chance,” Raymond said of getting to UF and contributing. “And now I put my head down and kept working, not really listening to what anybody had to say, just did what I had to do and it lead me to the position that I’m in today. So I really enjoyed it a lot.”

Raymond did not attend many UF camps, and was torn between lacrosse and football in his senior year of high school.

However, when he transferred to Fletcher high school and had success he received a phone call in late February.

“I was playing football, trying to play football and then I ended up excelling in football there,” Raymond said. “And I played lacrosse and then I was still trying to figure out.

“I had offers here and there and Florida called and said we got a spot for you and I said all right I can’t pass this one up.”

Raymond has loved every minute in orange and blue; he is living his childhood dream. However, his mother may give him a run for his money on that one.

“Oh my gosh they love it,” Raymond said of his families excitement for him. “My mom and grandma are over-the-top.

“My mom shows up every Friday night to the hotel and she’s got this whole cookie mom thing where she bakes 300 cookies and brownies and gives them out to the team," Raymond explained. "She’s there five hours before every game setting up the tailgate, giving out pins and everything. It’s ridiculous.

“She’s almost more excited than I am. Ya know not to say that I’m not excited, but she’s already calling me, setting plans about the tailgates and all this stuff. I’m going mom I’m in camp I gotta focus. It’s pretty funny.”

Raymond is entering his final season in Gainesville and is hoping to end his career on a high note. One thing’s for sure though, he loves being a Gators and has enjoyed his time here.