GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It really is a thin line between love and hate - that is especially true if you are a running back facing off against your teammate, who just happens to be a linebacker.

"I started recently hating linebackers," said running back Adarius Lemons on Thursday.

Lemons is known for his big-play ability. He can score from anywhere on the field - some even call him a wild card. You never know what he is going to do.

For instance, calling out the very group that he hates and is probably the reason he has a few extra bruises after practice.

"The competition against the linebackers is one of those things that you know that I kind of talk a little bit to get them mad,” Lemons said.

“Like some running backs they tack them off, but for some reason with me they go balls to the walls - because as a running back, I’m trying to knock them on their butt."

It is safe to say the linebackers do not appreciate the trash talk.



“I mean they get the best of each other really cause he run hard,” Lamical Perine said on his fellow back's healthy rivalry with the linebackers. “He probably is one of the hardest runners that we got really, so he bring it to them just like they making him work.”

Lemons understands he paints a bit of a target on his back with his talking, and knows he has to show it as much as he says it.

However, that can sometimes raise some concern from his coaches. However, according to his fellow backs, Lemons has not let up. It may just not be in his nature.

“He runs hard, even in practice,” Scarlett said. “Coaches are like, 'Stay up,' and he's trying to run over a DB. He's like, 'I'm working on my stuff.'

“So they're like, 'All right, we are going to hit you then because you want to play so hard.' So they take him down every time he runs the ball," laughed Scarlett. "I'm like, 'you're going to get tired of that, man.' But he hasn't gotten tired yet."

Lemons is not the only back that has a dog in this fight though. The running back position is deep.

Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine, Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce and Iverson Clement are all good backs, and they all are fighting for reps.

The linebackers are fighting for their own reps. Daivd Reese is a tackling machine, Vosean Joseph can lay the wood, Ventrell Miller is an athletic freak, James Houston has stepped it up, and Rayshad Jackson has developed into a physical guy in his own right.

Neither group wants to yield anything to the other, and it is becoming a fierce competition.

"We go at it,” Scarlett said. “Whether it's one-on-ones, during team periods or anything, those running backs and linebackers get after it.”

“Those guys are a great group of guys, too, just like we have a lot of special running backs, there's a lot of linebackers on the other side of the ball that are fast, strong just like us. We get after it."