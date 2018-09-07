GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Success on the football field runs in the Jefferson family, and for Van, it didn’t pass him up.

His father, Shawn Jefferson, played 13 season in the NFL for multiple teams and passed his pass-catching abilities onto his son.

“He’s probably gonna tell me ‘you should’ve caught that one in the endzone,’” Jefferson said. “But that’s him being my dad you know, other than that, I talked to him before the game, he told me to just go out there and ball out, you know you’ve put in all the work, put in all the time, so now it’s just go out there and show what you can do. You know I love my dad and he’s been a great influence on m”

The elder Jefferson stands at 5-feet, 11-inches while his son is 6-feet, two-inches and weighs 17 pounds more than his father. Shawn, who is an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins, has been teaching his son the game since he was a child.

The two are close and speak often about Jefferson’s games and his progress as a player.

After spending two seasons in Oxford, Mississippi, Jefferson transferred to Florida and instantly became one of the best receivers on the team.

That held true in the season opener against Charleston Southern when he led the team in receptions with four, two of which went for touchdowns.

Both touchdowns he scored were on slant routes from six-yards out and three-yards out, respectively.

“Me and Feleipe work on that countless times in practice and it was just showing in the game,” he said, “so you know he did a great job placing the ball and I think I did a pretty good job of locking the DB’s hip; probably could’ve did a little bit better but you know I’ll get that corrected this week.”

Not only has Jefferson’s presence on the field been noted, but his leadership off has made an impact as well.

“Van came in working hard,” fellow receiver Tyrie Cleveland said. “As he came in, I got close with him and just told him the ropes. I’ve been here two years, so I feel like he’s got the good work ethic and he comes out every day wanting to get better. All of us in the receiving room just want to be better than yesterday and just go out there and just make plays.”

“You don’t have to like drag him along with different things,” Dre Massey said of Jefferson. “He’s kind of been on his own. So he knows what to do and he does it.”

Jefferson knows this coming week against Kentucky will be tougher than CSU. He faced off against the Wildcats last season while at Ole Miss.

“They got some big corners,” Jefferson said of the Kentucky defense. “I know #21 (Chris Westry, 6-foot, four-inches 197 pounds) cause he’s from Jacksonville. Other than that, I know (Derrick) Batey cause I went up against him last year but other than that I don’t know any of them, we’ll have to see this week, to see what schemes they run and things like that but other than that, just go out there and play.”

Either way for Jefferson, he gets his second game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a Florida Gator, an opportunity he cherishes.

“It was very special for my first time, coming into the Swamp,” he said. “It was a pretty good experience. I’m just excited to be here.”