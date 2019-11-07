GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida defense will have to rely on its younger athletes on Saturday.

Redshirt junior linebacker Jeremiah Moon and sophomore linebacker Amari Burney both were banged up in the Gators' loss to Georgia last weekend. According to UF head coach Dan Mullen, Moon is out for an undisclosed amount of time with a foot injury, while Burney's knee sprain makes him doubtful for the game against Vanderbilt - although the sophomore is not likely to play.

“They [Moon and Burney] give us a lot of versatility,” Florida defensive coordinator Grantham said. “In some ways you’re not only losing two, but you can actually lose four because with Moon, you’re not losing, you’re really losing two players because he can do multiple things for you. We got a depth chart, we’re working on it and guys understand, here’s my role and I have to be ready to play.”

Moon played behind Jon Greenard at the BUCK position, however, filled in when Greenard sprained his ankle. The Alabama native also rotated in at STAR. Meanwhile, Burney has played at linebacker predominately this fall, however, has seen some reps at Star.

With those two on sidelines, the Gators will look to the 'next man up.'

So step up Mohamoud Diabate.

“It’s pretty important for him to develop and get better," said defensive tackle Adam Shuler. "I mean, yeah he’s young but he’s put in that spot, so, we’re the Florida Gators and we think everybody here is supposed to be ready at all times.”

Diabate has featured in nine games this season for the Gators. He has recorded 11 tackles, two solo tackles, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

"He has a lot of skill, he has a lot of potential," said Shuler. "He’s a fast guy, and he’s just got to learn to put it together and use it to the best of his advantage.”

Against the Bulldogs, the true freshman recorded four tackles when his number was called upon.

“Mohamoud, actually he did a good job in the game, came in there, really played more in our base stuff, played in the run defense,” Grantham said. “Mohamoud’s really fast, as he continues to grow and develop and he’s a (freshman) right now that is playing because of our situation. He’s a talented guy, but at the end of the day a year from now he’s going to be a much bigger, stronger guy when he gets in a year with the strength and conditioning program. Now you combine that with the speed he already has and his athletic ability, he can be a special guy.”

According to Grantham, the environment and the game was not big for the Alabama native.

“I look at, can you tell me what’s happening on the field? Can you communicate (with) me? When you’re not in the ballpark with that, that’s when I have trouble," explained Grantham. "Not that you’re not going to make mistakes, but when you can communicate and converse with me here’s what I saw, here’s what happened, I can work with that.

“He did a really good job with that. I thought he understood what was going on, how he needed to play, the things he needed to correct and he made a few plays. I’m pleased with his progress and I think he’ll obviously get some snaps moving forward.”

In the same vein, Ventrell Miller, James Houston and Lacedrick Brunson will all need to step up in Amari Burney's absence.



