It's time for personnel changes and UF's younger players to audition

The Gators currently sit at 4-4 and are tied for third in the SEC East. You have four games left on the season, all of which are against teams with a .500 record or worse. The season goals you had coming into the year are shot. You have a lame duck coordinator and possibly several position coaches on the defensive side of the ball. So, what do you do now? What exactly is there to play for? The answer is pretty simple: the future.

You have to use this time to see what you have heading into next season. With several starters set to leave either for the draft or due to graduation, these next four games should be an audition of sorts for the young players who will still be around next year. Obviously things are not working as they were expected to, so why not switch things up?

First and foremost, barring his availability after the hit he took Saturday against Georgia, Anthony Richardson should be the starter the rest of the way. Then you have to try and get more explosive on offense, so why not give Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman some carries? They bring something to the field the other running backs don’t: legit home-run hitting speed. I’m not saying give up on the older guys like Pierce, Wright and Davis, but if you’re not going to stick with the hot hand and going to continue to rotate running backs, why not give those guys some carries? Maybe they break one for a touchdown and spark something.

Staying on offense, all we heard coming out of spring and fall camp was that true freshman tight end Nick Elksnis was a beast and virtually unguardable, but where has he been other than on the back of a milk carton? If you’re looking for someone to help out a young or struggling QB, a 6-foot-6 243-pound tight end who has great hands and can really run seems like the perfect solution.

Defensively, the numbers this year have been better, other than the game against LSU, but if you’ve watched the games, then you know those numbers are a bit deceiving. The defensive line has been solid other than Brenton Cox still not knowing how to set an edge, but we’re seeing good, young talent get some chances in Gervon Dexter, Princely Umanmielen, Jalen Lee, Antwuan Powell and Desmond Watson. However, I have not seen as much of Khris Bogle as I expected this year. The talented defensive end/BUCK is one of the Gators' most naturally-gifted pass rushers and has added mass to be able to hold up against the run. As much as Florida’s coaching staff likes to rotate, why aren’t we seeing him rotate in for Cox? He can’t be any worse at setting the edge. He is more athletic from what I’ve seen and should at the very least be on the field in obvious passing downs.

At linebacker, Ty’Ron Hopper has been a bright spot. He is not perfect by any means, but he is having a good year and looks to be the best player in a struggling unit. With the unit struggling like it has, I would like to see what Florida has in some of the former highly-regarded prospects like Derek Wingo and Scooby Williams. These are kids who were some of the top linebackers in the country for their respective recruiting classes, but we have yet to really see what they can do.

Don’t get me wrong; I really like Mohamoud Diabate as a player and as a person, but he’s being asked to play out of position when he should be rushing off the edge. And to be very frank, the Amari Burney experiment should have been over last year. I really don’t know why a senior who still hasn’t put it together continues to get the snaps that could be used for developing younger players.

At defensive back, the play has been much improved from last year and we are seeing some younger players start to come into their own. Obviously, Kaiir Elam is the absolute best of that unit and a potential first-round draft pick, but Jason Marshall and Avery Helm have continued to improve over the course of the season. Rashad Torrence has seemed to hit his stride the last couple of weeks and Trey Dean has been good, although he does have some “what was he thinking?” moments on tape. I would like to see Donovan McMillon get some more minutes at safety over the last month of the season, as he can’t redshirt since he has already played in four games this year and has been a key special teams contributor.

And then there is special teams, which has been anything but special for the Gators not just this year, but since Dan Mullen and his staff have gotten to Gainesville. Special teams is an opportunity to flip field position, create explosive plays and find hidden yardage to swing the game in your favor, yet Mullen and his staff seem content just being mediocre and waiving for a fair catch. From an outside perspective, the solution seems pretty simple: put your most explosive playmakers on special teams. Urban Meyer did it when he was at Florida and I would say it worked out pretty well.

You have a player in Fenley Graham who was one of the most electric return men in the country coming out of high school just sitting on the sideline. If you’re not going to use him, why have him on scholarship? You have a couple running backs with elite speed in Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman who don’t touch the ball on offense; give them a chance on kick return. You have to do something to try and make special teams an advantage for you, so giving young explosive players a chance to make plays several times a game seems like a good way to do that. This is not a slight to Xzavier Henderson, who has done a decent job as the Gators' punt returner, but when returning punts, you need someone with short-area quickness, elusiveness and the ability to get to top speed in just a few steps, and Henderson just doesn’t have that.

While you still have to go out and win your final four games of the year to salvage your record if you’re Dan Mullen, you should be using this time as an audition for next season. Give the young players who are the future of the program an opportunity to show you what they can do more than just in practice.

When the lights shine bright on Saturdays, you really see what people are made of and you might just find that you’ve been sitting someone who can help make the team better, but you have to give them a chance.

