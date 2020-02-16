GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was an emotional reunion on Saturday night as the Gators honored a Florida legend, Billy Donovan.

“It’s been a long time since I got a chance to see Mark Timinski," Donovan told reporters prior to the game. "Dan, I don’t know if it’s 10 or 15 years. Patrick O’Connor. Michael Nunez. Some of these guys I hadn’t seen in a long, long time. Sometimes if you’re in certain area and talking to certain people, you may be able to connect through other people with them. In terms or really spending time, there’s quite a few number of people I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Donovan was in town for a celebration. His celebration.

The University of Florida renamed the court 'Billy Donovan Court,' after the man that literally built the foundation of the UF basketball program; the man that helped lead the Gators to two back-back National Championships and four Final Fours in 19 seasons.

“It means a lot, even with a guy like me who only played with him for one year," said former Gator Chris Chiozza. "Just the relationship I have with him and that he built with my parents and stuff, he's one of those guys, as soon as you meet him, you could tell he’s a genuine guy. He really builds a relationship with you outside of basketball and it’s one of those guys that you can have in your life as a lifetime friend, one of those guys, you’re gonna run through a wall for him and he’ll do the same for you every day.”

“It’s an incredible honor for him," said Bradley Beal. "I told him earlier that I was a chocolate chip in part of his ultimate cookie, of all the guys you’ve had come through and all the success you had. It’s a blessing to be apart of that and a blessing to be here and share that moment with him.

"It was a father-son relationship we had. Everyday talks, constant communication even to this day we stay in constant communication even though he’s on a western conference team," added Beal. "He lured me in from day one. He never guaranteed me anything. He made me work for everything and he challenged me both on and off the floor and I thank him for that and that’s why I respect him so much and why I’m appreciative of him. A lot of the morals and values I have today are because of him.”

Beal and Chiozza were joined by several former players, staffers and coaches to celebrate a man that means so much to them and the UF program.

“It’s crazy to see how many people he had, how many great players and just how great of a program he helped build and how it prospered under him," said Chiozza. "I don’t know if there’s ever been something like this where you walk in and you see 15 NBA guys in here and we come together, we talking like we just played on the same team as each other and most of us was years apart, it’s just through that relationship with coach Donovan and through that relationship that you have, that brotherhood you have just being a Florida alumni. It’s just like you have family forever here.”

“It shows his impact," said Beal. "The impact that he had on all of us. We’re happy that we’re apart of this family and that we can share this moment with him.”



