{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 13:33:58 -0600') }} football

Ja'Quavion Fraziars talks UF in-home visit, recruiting pitch for WR targets

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

With the contact period beginning on Dec. 1, Dan Mullen's staff wasted no time as they have scheduled in-home visits with several targets and commits for this upcoming week.

UF has already checked in on multiple prospects, with one of them being longtime commit Ja'Quavion Fraziars.

A day after checking out Florida's regular season finale versus FSU, Fraziars played host to Christian Robinson and future position coach Billy Gonzales.

The top-50 pass catcher out of Dunnellon (Fla.) spoke to GatorsTerritory about his time with the pair of assistants on Sunday and what they discussed during their conversation.

