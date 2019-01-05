GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With Lamical Perine, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland and Adam Shuler all making their decisions known on Saturday, all eyes were on Jabari Zuniga. Will the defensive end return for his senior season?

Yes, he will.

Zuniga made the announcement of his return on twitter Saturday evening.

"After much discussion with my mom and our coaching staff, I plan to return for my senior season," Zuniga wrote. "2018 was a great year on and off the field. As much success as we had on the field, I had just as much off of it. With that, I'm excited to return this fall to finish my degree and play for a National Championship."

Zuniga played in 12 games for the Gators in 2018, racking up 45 tackles, 11 for a loss and 6.5 sacks.



The defensive end is expected to play a bigger role in the defense next season after losing both CeCe Jefferson and Jachai Polite this offseason.

"The sky is the limit for this program," Zuniga wrote. "I'm excited to be a part of one last ride."