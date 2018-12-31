Jachai Polite has made up his mind.

The Florida defensive end will not return next season, deciding to enter the NFL draft.

"With out 2018 season coming to an end, I have decided to announce my intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft," wrote Polite in a letter to Gator Nation, he released on twitter.

Although the pass rusher told reporters that he was considering several options last week and even after the game, this decision comes to no real surprise.

Polite had a break out season with the defender amassing 11 sacks and 43 tackles, forcing five fumbles, breaking up four passes and recording three quarterback hurries this last year. In short, he had a breakout season.

"Gainesville has become a second home for me, and the brothers that I have made on this team will remain my bothers for life," Polite added in his farewell letter. "No matter the amount of wins, losses, ties, we went through to it all together and that is what matters...that bond will endure forever."

Polite goes on to thank both the previous and current coaching staffs at Florida, the fans, and of course his family.

He is projected to go in the first round.

"Gator Nation will always hold a special place in my heart. I can't wait to prove to NFL teams that I can be and will be the best defensive lineman in the NFL," he said. "The lessons I learned in Gainesville will carry with me to the next level, with my goal always being the same #RetireMoms."

Polite is the third underclassman to announce his decision to forgo next season and enter he draft. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made the announcement the week after the regular season while Jawaan Taylor made the announcement hours after the game on Saturday.

"Without question, my blood will always bleed orange and blue," Polite said.



