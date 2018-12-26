ATLANTA - Is he or isn't he? Is Jachai Polite NFL bound?

Polite could be suiting up for his final game for Florida in Saturday's game against Michigan. However, the pass rusher is far from ready to make any decision in regards to his future.

“Undecided still,” Polite told reporters after the Gators' practice on Wednesday. “I’m just trying to focus on winning this game right now. There’s a lot of other things going through my mind, but it’s just football right now.”

During and after the season, many saw Polite as the underclassman with the most potential to enter the next level early - some even pondered whether or not Polite would consider not playing in a bowl game in order to prepare himself for the NFL combine.

But that's just not his style.

"I don’t know why they would think that," said Polite. "I’m not that type of player. I’m a team guy, and I just want to be with my team for as long as I can.”

Polite did receive his grade from the NFL Draft advisory board, however, the 21-year old said he did not want to discuss it with the media prior to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

“I feel like I’ve come a great distance," said Polite about where he stands in one year with this coaching staff. "The coaches and all, they’re having a different way of teaching methods, like, going hard, straining throughout everything. The coaches really helped me a lot.”

Polite's improvement shows on the field.

The pass rusher has recorded 11 sacks and 43 tackles, forced five fumbles, broke up four passes and had three quarterback hurries this last year. In short, he had a breakout season.

However, both Florida head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham have both said that Polite may benefit from another year in college to help his draft stock.

In a recent interview, Grantham pointed to Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones as an excellent example of a guy whose stock went up from a second-round pick to the No. 17 pick, just because he decided to wait another year.

“It’s not off of anybody else,” Polite said. “It’s all off me, Jachai. Not Jarvis.”

Florida senior lineman Martez Ivey sat in Polite's shoes just one year ago. He decided to return for his senior year.

"I’m glad I made the choice to come back. I wish I had another year to play for them," explained Ivey. "Being in college in four years doesn’t hurt you at all, four or five years. It actually helps you to learn the game.”

The junior has until Jan. 14 to decide on whether or not he will skip his senior season to enter the draft.

“I don’t know," said Polite about a timeline to his decision. "I’ve been going through it with Mullen and Grantham. Like, going through different things to make sure my decision is right at the end of the day."

So in Lloyd Christmas' famous words, so there is a chance that Polite will return for his senior season?

"Why not? It’s the University of Florida. I mean, you can have a great education, have anything.”