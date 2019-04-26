Jachai Polite is headed to the NFL.

After a rocky pre-draft process, Jachai Polite was selected in the third round by the New York Jets with pick No. 68.

Polite had a stellar 2018 season, finishing the year with 11 sacks, however, after poor Combine and Pro-Day numbers, followed by some bad interviews, Polite saw him drop from a first round prospect, to a third round prospect.

"It's been pretty tough, but it's a major learning experience for me, something I've never been through in my life," Polite told reporters after Florida's Pro-Day. "I just keep learning every day. Nobody in my family has been through anything like this, so I had nobody to help me, really, other than my agent. But I never knew how serious and how mentally tough you had to be for this moment. But I've learned from it and I'm doing better now."

Polite ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and clocked in at 5.04 at Pro Day. The former Gator admits he was not prepared.

However, Polite is ready to prove people wrong.

“I'm used to adversity in my life, everything. It just makes me grind harder, it gives me a why, a stronger reason to do it."

Prior to the NFL draft, Polite took visits and worked out with: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Miami Dolphins.

Polite is the second Gator to be drafted this year. Jawaan Taylor was picked early in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.