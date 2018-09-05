GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Rayshad Jackson is a grinder. In his first three years in Gainesville number 44 barely saw the field. The Florida linebackers contributed on special teams and sparingly on defense, but now he is getting his chance and making the most of it.

On Saturday Jackson made his first start for the Gators at linebacker.

“It was great,” Jackson said. “I loved it, and want it to be like that all the time. We went out there and did our job. It was a great feeling.”

The redshirt junior linebacker filled in for the injured David Reese in Florida's opener, where he tallied a career-high five tackles, to tie for the most on the team.

“I thought Rayshad did a good job of tackling,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. “He made some tackles in space that I really liked.

“He was in the game as far as understanding his responsibilities because anytime you play an option team, you know, you’ve got three elements of it. His would vary on the basis of the call and he did a good job of playing the game the way it needs to be played. Executed his job and made plays.”

If you know anything about Jackson, you know his work ethic is second to none.

He regularly spent extra time in practice in fall camp, spending eight hours a day watching film.

Not a lot of guys would be willing to put forth the kind of dedication Jackson has put in, in his four years in Gainesville - especially when they were not playing much in the games.

“He's a guy that listens and puts in extra time,” linebackers coach Christian Robinson said earlier in fall camp. “For me, being a guy that, I'm very similar to him.

“I like to watch tape, I like to talk about what's going on and just, 'Hey, what would happen if this happened?' He's a guy that, he cares. If you've got a roomful of guys that care you're going to be successful, I believe."

That work ethic and ‘grind’ is something his teammates admire about him, and they were ecstatic to see it come full-circle for him Saturday.

“Oh my God, Rayshad Jackson. That’s been my dude since high school, man, middle school, really,” fellow linebacker Vosean Joseph said. “But to see Ray actually come out there for the first time, it was crazy. I was just proud of my dude.

His performance was very good. He made solid tackles, flew up to the ball carrier and was always in the right position.

“I’ve just never seen him ball out like that,” Joseph said. “For me to see him actually do that in a live game, I was like, ‘Ray, it’s your time. You’ve gotta eat now.’”