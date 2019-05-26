Dan Mullen's staff dipped into familiar territory on Friday to extend an offer to one of Duval County's fast-rising prospects in the class of 2021.

Kaleb Killian, who entered the week with offers from the likes of USF, Western Kentucky and Southern Miss, had been searching for his first P5 opportunity for several months, and finally hit the jackpot when UF pulled the trigger with an offer on Saturday.

A product of powerhouse Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Killian is a do-it-all standout who chips in at running back, receiver and cornerback.