The Gatore are doing their due diligence and exploring all options in the secondary for the class of 2020, with Derek Bermudez being one of the prospects highlighted on their big board.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bermudez, a versatile defensive back who is flourishing at Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood, recently attended UF's second junior day of the year as well.

In addition to last month's offer from Dan Mullen's staff, Bermudez possesses offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Miami and Oregon among others.