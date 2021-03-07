 GatorsTerritory - Jacob Young makes Florida Gators history
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 14:47:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Jacob Young makes Florida Gators history

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Jacob Young was just a year old when Tim Olson set the Florida Gators record for consecutive games with a hit, now it's Young who owns the record.

With an infield single in his last at bat against FAMU on Sunday, March 7 Young extended his hitting streak to 30 games. Young walked to the plate in the eighth inning 0-3 with a walk. The first offering nearly hit him, which would have ended the streak. Young battled to a 3-1 count, and as he has so many times before in the streak, legged out an infield single.

Getting a hit is hard enough as is. Baseball is a game where the most successful hitters fail seven times out of every 10 at bats. To get at least one hit in 30 consecutive games is remarkable. 15 times during the hitting streak, Young has had multi-hit games, including a seven-game stretch in the middle of his current 30-game hitting streak. Young.

Young is 51-123 (.415) during the 30-game hitting streak.

Breaking Down Jacob Young's hit streak 
Number in streak  DATE  Team/Pitcher  What was the hit  Stat line  Which AB 

1

6/1/2019

Army

2B down the LF line

1-2

1st

2

6/2/2019

Dallas Baptist

1B to pitcher

1-5

3rd

3

2/15/2020

Marshall

1B to CF

1-4

4th

4

2/16/2020

Marshall

2B to left center

1-3

3rd

5

2/18/2020

JU

1B thru left side

1-4

4th

6

2/19/2020

JU

1B to center field

1-3

2nd

7

2/21/2020

Miami

1B to first

3-5

2nd

8

2/22/2020

Miami

1B to third

2-5

1st

9

2/23/2020

Miami

1B thru left side

2-3

1st

10

2/28/2020

Troy

1B to third

2-4

1st

11

2/29/2020

Troy

1B to shortstop

2-5

1st

12

3/1/2020

Troy

1B to third base

2-3

2nd

13

3/3/2020

FAU

1B to center field

3-4

1st

14

3/4/2020

FAMU

2B to left field

1-4

1st

15

3/6/2020

USF

1B to right field

1-4

1st

16

3/7/2020

USF

1B to left center

3-3

1st

17

3/8/2020

USF

1B up the middle

1-4

2nd

18

3/10/2020

FSU

1B to shortstop

1-2

2nd

19

2/19/2021

Miami

1B thru the right side

1-4

3rd

20

2/20/21

Miami

1B up the middle

1-7

4th

21

2/21/21

Miami

2B to right center

2-5

1st

22

2/23/21

UNF

1B to center field

3-6

1st

23

2/24/21

UNF

2B to right center

1-4

1st

24

2/26/21

Samford

2B down the left field line

1-4

3rd

25

2/27/21

Samford

2B down the right field line

2-3

1st

26

2/28/21

Samford

1B to left center

4-5

1st

27

3/3/21

FAU

1B up the middle

2-5

1st

28

3/5/21 (1)

FAMU

1B thru the right side

2-4

2nd

29

3/5/21 (2)

FAMU

1B to left field

2-5

3rd

30

3/7/21

FAMU

1B to shortstop

1-4

4th

