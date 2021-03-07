GatorsTerritory - Jacob Young makes Florida Gators history

Jacob Young was just a year old when Tim Olson set the Florida Gators record for consecutive games with a hit, now it's Young who owns the record.

With an infield single in his last at bat against FAMU on Sunday, March 7 Young extended his hitting streak to 30 games. Young walked to the plate in the eighth inning 0-3 with a walk. The first offering nearly hit him, which would have ended the streak. Young battled to a 3-1 count, and as he has so many times before in the streak, legged out an infield single.

Getting a hit is hard enough as is. Baseball is a game where the most successful hitters fail seven times out of every 10 at bats. To get at least one hit in 30 consecutive games is remarkable. 15 times during the hitting streak, Young has had multi-hit games, including a seven-game stretch in the middle of his current 30-game hitting streak. Young.

Young is 51-123 (.415) during the 30-game hitting streak.