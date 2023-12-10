Jaden Baugh Blown Away by the Gators:





Running Back Jaden Baugh checks in from Decatur (GA) Columbia High School. The Four-Star is committed to Arkansas but officially visited this weekend with the Florida Gators.





"Overall, the visit was amazing. Everything was in line. Everyone was informative and, most of all, GENUINE. Facilities were on point. The photo shoot was awesome and very creative. Me and my family enjoyed it. Dinner at Visors was everything. Great food and atmosphere."





"Coach Juluke is very down to earth and real. Every day, people. I can tell I was wanted. Coach Napier is exactly the same. Answered all my questions and made it clear to me and my family that I was a priority."





Baugh has one more official visit to Alabama next weekend.