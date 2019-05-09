Former Florida Gators right tackle Jawaan Taylor has signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

Taylor was selected by the Jaguars with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.

The 6-5, 312 lb. right tackle was widely projected to be selected by Jacksonville, but with their seventh overall pick rather than in the second round. However, speculated medical concerns led to Taylor slipping down draft boards. Jacksonville traded up from their 38th overall pick to select the offensive lineman.

An NFL salary cap source tells Gators Territory that Taylor's deal is projected to be worth $7.8 million over four years, with $5.7 million guaranteed.

The seventh overall pick - Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen - is expected to sign a four year deal worth $22.7 million with a fifth-year option included in the deal, according to a salary cap source. Taylor can utilize that knowledge as a chip on his shoulder moving forward.

