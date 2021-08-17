Jaguars release Tim Tebow

Former Florida Gator quarterback Tim Tebow may be headed back to the broadcast booth. Tebow, 34, was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday morning.

Tebow was trying to make another run at the NFL, this time as a tight end, with his former college coach, Urban Meyer.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream," Tebow wrote on Twitter after the news broke. "Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28"

Tebow was the 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and spent three years in the NFL before joining SEC Network as an on-air host. Tebow would get the itch to get back to competing and went back to his second love, baseball. The New York Mets signed Tebow to a. minor league contract. He spent more than five years chasing the baseball dream before announcing his retirement in February of 2021.

Tebow had a great opportunity in Jacksonville with his former head coach running the franchise but would be fighting an uphill battle while learning a new position.