JR: “It was a little bit more teams than just them, but everybody just thought it was Florida and Texas. I won’t name the names of the two teams because I like to keep them on the down low. Just [Florida’s] coaching staff, they pulled me into that direction. My family was comfortable –super comfortable – with them. After we left that OV, I kind of knew it was the place and my family kind of knew it was the place. I just had to still take some visits to places just to make sure my mind was right.

“Coach [Torrian] Gray and coach Mullen, they really sold me. The whole staff really was amazing. Just hanging out with the players like Trey Dean, C.J. [Henderson], Marco [Wilson] and my host Donovan [Stiner]… all in all, it was just a great experience at the OV and I knew it was the place for me after I left.”