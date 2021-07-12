Jake Fox drafted in 3rd round by Cleveland Indians

Lakeland Christian High School middle infielder Jake Fox is the fourth Florida signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Cleveland Indians selected Jake Fox on Monday/Tuesday afternoon with the 95th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Perfect Game, Jake Fox is the 111th ranked high school prospect and the 32nd ranked shortstop in the country. Fox is also the eleventh-ranked prospect and third ranked shortstop in Florida.

On MLB Pipeline, Fox is the 198th ranked draft prospect. On Prospects Live, Fox is the 229th ranked prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Fox was one of the first prospects to join Florida’s 2021 recruiting class as he announced his commitment on August 19, 2019. Fox signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Florida last November.

The slot value for the 95th pick is $610,800.



