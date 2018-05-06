When Hudson declared for the NBA draft in March he did not hire an agent. A decision that leaves open the possibility that Hudson could return for his senior season.

The Website NBA Draft News ranks Hudson the No. 83 available prospect. This year's Draft crop is viewed as one of the best in recent years, while next year's appears considerably weaker.

Hudson opened some eyes with his play this past season with is ability to create space from his defender, use weak side screens, attack the rim off the bounce and his perimeter scoring – he shot 40.4 percent from three-point range last season.

If Hudson chooses not to return for his redshirt senior season, the Gators would have one available scholarship for next season. Should that situation arise, using the scholarship on a graduate transfer is one option head coach Mike White may pursue.

"That's definitely a possibility," White said at his end of season press conference last month. "It's hard for us right now, though, to really take that step and pursue guys wholeheartedly. We're in a tough spot. We can't pull the trigger on anybody. Our top recruit is Jalen, in that sense. We're not about to tell Jalen, 'Hey, why don't you just go ahead and we'll replace you.' If he wants to come back, he's going to be welcome, of course."

The NBA combine runs May 16-20 in Chicago. Hudson, who can still work out for NBA teams, has until May 30 at 11:59 p.m. to withdraw his name and return to school to keep his remaining eligibility.