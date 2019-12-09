Jalen Lee talks UF in-home visit, set to do some recruiting this weekend
Dan Mullen's staff is kicking off the new week by checking in on multiple targets and UF pledges.
Accompanied by defensive line coach David Turner, Mullen traveled to Watson (La.) today for an in-home visit with recent commit Jalen Lee.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
Lee's time with the pair of coaches comes just four days after the former LSU pledge rewarded the Gators with a commitment.
The top-20 defensive tackle on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about how his time with Mullen and Turner went on Monday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news