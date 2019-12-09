News More News
Jalen Lee talks UF in-home visit, set to do some recruiting this weekend

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen's staff is kicking off the new week by checking in on multiple targets and UF pledges.

Accompanied by defensive line coach David Turner, Mullen traveled to Watson (La.) today for an in-home visit with recent commit Jalen Lee.

Lee's time with the pair of coaches comes just four days after the former LSU pledge rewarded the Gators with a commitment.

The top-20 defensive tackle on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about how his time with Mullen and Turner went on Monday.

