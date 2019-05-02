Jalon Jones was accused of sexual battery in April.

According to police report records given to Gators Territory, two Florida students accused the quarterback of sexual battery.

In the report a student told UF police that she was sexually battered by the quarterback. The alleged assault was said to be taken place in the early morning hours of April 6 at his Keys dorm room. A few hours later a second female also reported an incident to police, saying she was also assaulted by Jones.

Both females were taken to Shands hospital where they were administered rape kits.

The victims in both cases decided to not press charges and a “complaint withdrawal was completed” for both incidents.

The police reports shows that at 2 a.m. in the night in question, Jones, along with his roommates Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele, and two women went to the dorm room.

One woman followed Jones to his bedroom. The pair started to have consensual sex, according to the woman in the report, until she allegedly asked Jones to stop when Hill and Steele walked into the room. While Steele and Hill quickly left the room, Jones did not stop having sex with the female, despite her protest, she told police.

The woman eventually pushed him off and left the room.

Later that night, the second woman told police that Jones, in an attempt to console her after she had a disagreement with a friend, allegedly began kissing her neck and then took off her shorts and underwear and began to penetrate her with his fingers. Despite asking him to spot, the woman says Jones had sex with her until he "heard Hill in the living room."

After the second incident, both women told police they left the dorm room.

The University of Florida released a statement on the matter.

“We are aware of the incident reports and have followed athletic department and campus protocols,” UF spokesman Steve McClain said.

As we reported earlier this week, Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal - a decision reached by both Florida and Jones.



