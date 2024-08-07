PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
James Highlighted on Comeback Player of the Year Watchlist
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
The Linebacker was Florida’s leading tackler and defensive producer before sustaining a season-ending knee injury prior to the Gators’ contest with Georgia.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shemar James has been recognized on the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List. Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.



Prior to the Gators’ contest against Georgia in Jacksonville last season, James sustained a season-ending knee injury during warm-ups that sidelined him for part of that crucial game, and eventually for the rest of the Gators’ schedule.



To that point in the season, James led Florida in tackles by a significant margin, still finishing with the second-most on the roster with 55.0, despite only playing in eight games. He finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 5.5. His absence was most felt in Florida’s efforts to stop the running game, with the Gators allowing an average of 73.7 more yards per game following his injury.



James has rehabilitated from his injury and is primed to be one of Florida’s most productive defensive players in 2024.



At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Previous winners of the CPOY include Blake Corum (2023), Michael Penix Jr. (2022) and Aidan Hutchinson (2021).

