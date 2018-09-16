GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- James Houston is taking advantage of every opportunity.

On Saturday, the redshirt freshman stepped up when his team needed him the most. The Florida offense was struggling in the first quarter, while the defense was lucky not to yield many points against Colorado State, who failed to convert on two field goals.

Cue a special teams play by Houston.

“So coach calls out special teams, it’s a blitz, bonsai blitz, so I knew the whole practice somebody was going to come free," explained Houston. "It happened to be me, and when I saw my chance I definitely took it.

"He was kind of playing around with it," recounted Houston about the Rams punter. "I wasn’t really sure whether to block him or tackle him. I just ended up tackling him.”

That tackle led the Rams punter to fumble the ball, and Florida recovered inside the 11. Florida were three-points richer a few minutes later due to Houston's efforts.

"Since coach [Dan] Mullen has been here he’s had a big emphasis on special teams," said Houston. "We practice special teams everyday. We have a special teams meeting everyday, so yeah it’s definitely a big emphasis and it definitely paid off today.”

Mullen told the Gators early, if you perform well on special teams they would earn more reps on offense or defense.

Houston has earned his reps, and he showed that he is a huge asset on the defensive side of the ball as well.

“It reinforces what I'm doing. They’ve been telling me just keep doing what I’m doing. All the hard work is going to pay off."

Houston's success is two years in the making.

The South Florida native missed his high school senior season after tearing his ACL, and then was suspended last season due to his part in the credit card fraud case that benched nine players for the season.

“I haven’t played in about two years, so really this first year I expected just to get on the field and play a little bit, get my feet wet," he said. "I would like to play more. I feel like I can, I feel like I can help the team.”

The last couple of games have “meant everything to me," said Houston. "It’s just football, I’m back in football. I love it, it’s the sport I love to play.”