Jasmine Moore, Pjai Austin, Robert Gregory, Ryan Willie, and Talitha Diggs earn medals on the final day of the NCAA Indoor Championships





ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - The final day of the NCAA Indoor Championships started the same way day one did, with Jasmine Moore breaking a collegiate record on her very first jump. Moore jumped 14.74m/48'4.5" on her initial jump, an American and Collegiate record at the time, but she was not done. On her second attempt Moore turned in an even better mark 15.08m/49'5.75". However, her final attempt was her best of the day (15.12m/49'7.25"). This final jump earned Moore a second national title in as many days and gave her back to back indoor long jump titles. Moore has won all 12 SEC and NCAA horizontal jump titles she has competed in as a Gator. Talitha Diggs was the other Gator on the women's team to medal on the second day of the NCAA Indoors, earning bronze for her performance in the women's 400m (50.49). Alida Van Daalen finished fourth in the women's shot put (18.05m/59'2.75) and the 4x400 team of Laila Owens, Jayla Hollis, Vanessa Watson, and Talitha Diggs finished sixth (3:29.88) the fifth fastest women's indoor 4x400 time in school history.





The women finished third overall at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships with 45 total points. Pjai Austin began the day again for the men, earning bronze in the men's 60m with a time of 6.56. This is Austin's first individual medal at an NCAA Championship. In the 400m, Ryan Willie finished with silver after running the second-fastest time in the world this year (44.93). Robert Gregory also earned bronze, finishing third in the 200m (20.22), running the fastest indoor 200m in school history and fifth fastest in the world this year.

The men finished third overall at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships with 33 total points.

The Gators begin their outdoor campaign on March 23 and 24 in Tallahassee, Florida at the FSU Relays.

Saturday's Finals Recap

Triple Jump Men- Sean Dixon-Bodie finished fourteenth in the triple jump (15.96m/52'4.5") in his first NCAA Championship as a Gator.

Women- Jasmine Moore's triple jump competition began the exact same way as her long jump competition, with a American and Collegiate record on her first attempt (14.74m/48'4.5"). However, this record would not last long, as Moore bested it by 0.34 meters on her second jump (15.08m/49'5.75"). Moore put on a show one more time, jumping 15.12m/49'7.25" in her final attempt to once again improve on her previous performances. Her final jump was an American, Collegiate, Facility, and NCAA Indoor Championships meet record. All five of Jasmine Moore's successful jumps were better than the previous American record. Moore has now won the last three NCAA long jump national titles and back to back NCAA Indoor long jump titles.

Shot Put Women- Freshman Alida Van Daalen threw 18.05m/59'2.75" in her first NCAA Championship as a Gator, finishing fourth.

60m Men- Pjai Austin finished his 2023 indoor season strong, winning bronze in the men's 60m final (6.56). This is Austin's first individual medal at an NCAA Championship.

200m Men- Both Robert Gregory and Jacory Patterson competed in the men's 200m finals. Gregory earned bronze for his performance (20.22), a new school record in the indoor 200m. His time is also the fifth fastest in the world so far this year. Patterson finished sixth with a time of 20.36.

400m Men- Ryan Willie finished with silver in the 400m and a time of 44.93. This is the second fastest time in the world this year and a new personal best in the event. Women- Talitha Diggs finished with bronze in the women's 400m finals, running the event in 50.49. Diggs has now earned a medal in every NCAA 400m final she has competed in both indoors and outdoors (2 golds, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

800m Men- Sam Austin finished sixth in the men's 800m with a time of 1:48.19.

4x400 Men- Jacory Patterson, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacob Miley, Ryan Willie teamed up in the 4x400m relay, finishing eighth (3:03.96). Their time was the ninth-fastest indoor 4x400 relay in school history.

Women- The women's 4x400 relay team of Laila Owens, Jayla Hollis, Vanessa Watson, and Talitha Diggs finished sixth in the finals with a time of 3:29.88. This is the fifth fastest women's indoor 4x400 time in school history

NCAA Indoor Championships Results (All events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes

Triple Jump (M) 14. Sean Dixon-Bodie (15.96m/52'4.5")

Triple Jump (W) 1. Jasmine Moore (15.12m/49'7.25") Personal Best, American Record, Collegiate Record, Meet Record, Facility Record, Farthest Jump in the World this Year, Improves Her School Record

Shot Put (W) 4. Alida Van Daalen (18.05m/59'2.75")

60m (M) 3. Pjai Austin (6.56)

200m (M) 3. Robert Gregory (20.22) Personal Best, School Record, 5th Fastest Time in the World this Year 6. Jacory Patterson (20.36)

400m (M) 2. Ryan Willie (44.93) Personal Best, 2nd All-Time in School History, 2nd Fastest Time in the World this Year

400m(W) 3. Talitha Diggs (50.49)

800m (M) 6. Sam Austin (1:48.19)

4x400 (M) 8. Jacory Patterson, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacob Miley, Ryan Willie (3:03.96) 9th Fastest Time in School History

4x400 (W) 6. Laila Owens, Jayla Hollis, Vanessa Watson, Talitha Diggs (3:29.88) 5th Fastest Time in School History