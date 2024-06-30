Jasmine Moore Earns Spot on Olympic Roster in Long Jump, Valby Finishes Runner-Up in 10k. Moore becomes the first American woman to qualify in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump.









EUGENE, Ore. – Jasmine Moore made history on the seventh day of the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials.









Moore, who already captured the U.S. Triple Jump National Championship on the second day of Olympic Trials, earned a second-place finish in the Long Jump a week later. With the Olympic Standard in the event already under her belt, Moore had now qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in two events.









Moore is the first woman in American history to qualify for the Olympics in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump.









After a fourth place finish in the 5000m, Parker Valby rebounded in the 10,000m with a runner-up finish. Valby, who has not set the Olympic standard in the event, will have to wait for the official Olympic roster to be named to see if she will be headed to Paris. Regardless, Valby showed great strength throughout the race as she battled with the leaders throughout, ultimately only falling short by 0.49 seconds.









Current Gators Claire Bryant, Robert Gregory and Grace Stark also competed during Saturday’s contest.









HOW IT HAPPENED – Finals. Women’s Long Jump

Moore’s best jump of the competition came on her third attempt as she jumped into first place with a mark of 6.98m/22’10.75”. This mark held as Moore’s best of the competition but was eventually surpassed by a jump of 7.00m/22’11.75”. However, Moore had the most consistent success throughout the competition as all four of her successful jumps landed farther than 6.81m/22’4.25”. Nonetheless, the seven-time NCAA Champion had secured her second spot in Paris.









Claire Bryant’s final season as a Florida Gator ended on Saturday night as the two-time SEC Champion and two-time NCAA runner-up in 2024 placed tenth with a mark of 6.43m/21’1.25”.









Women’s 10,000m

Battling with the leaders for the entirety of the race, Parker Valby executed an outstanding race plan leading to her runner-up finish on Saturday night. Valby, who set the collegiate record in the 10,000m earlier this year (30:50.43), crossed the finish line in 31:41.56. She hung with the leaders courtesy of 2:56.52 and 2:53.25 in the final 2000m of the race. Furthermore, Valby was the only collegiate runner to compete in the race. To finish second with that in mind is an outstanding feat.









Men’s 200m

Robert Gregory concluded an outstanding season in the Olympic Trials 200m final. The 2024 NCAA runner-up in the event place seventh with a time of 20.56 and was the highest collegiate finisher in the field.









HOW IT HAPPENED – Semifinals. Women’s 100m H

Grace Stark, who has recorded multiple personal bests over the course of the 2024 season, set another in the semifinal round at Olympic Trials. The NCAA 100m Hurdle Champion, crossed the finish line with a time of 12.45, 0.02 seconds faster than her run to clinch the individual national title.









Stark will have chance to add her name to the 2024 Paris Olympic roster on Sunday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET.









RESULTS

Friday, June 28

Events

Place. Athlete – Time/Mark | Notes









Women’s 100m H (First Round)

4. Grace Stark – 12.45 | PB, Advanced to Finals









Women’s Long Jump (Finals)

2. Jasmine Moore – 6.98m/22’10.75” | Olympic Qualifier

10. Claire Bryant – 6.43m/21’1.25”









Women’s 10,000m (Finals)

2. Parker Valby – 31:41.56









Men’s 200m (Final)

7. Robert Gregory – 20.56









GATORS IN THE OLYMPICS

Name

Event









Grant Holloway

110m H





Malcolm Clemons

Long Jump





Jasmine Moore

Long Jump





Jasmine Moore

Triple Jump





Anna Hall

Heptathlon













GATOR OLYMPIC HOPEFULS

Name

Event





Will Claye

Triple Jump





Omar Craddock

Triple Jump





Sean Dixon-Bodie

Triple Jump





Christian Taylor

Triple Jump





Corvell Todd

High Jump





Grace Stark

100m H





Cory McGee

1500m









UP NEXT

The final day of the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials will take place on Sunday, June 30 in Eugene, Ore. at Hayward Field. 2024 Paris Olympic roster spots will be finalized in the Men’s Triple Jump, Men’s High Jump, Women’s 1500m and Women’s 100m H.









Sunday, June 30

Events / Time (ET)

Athlete Entries









Men’s High Jump (Final) / 6:30 p.m.

Corvell Todd









Men’s Triple Jump (Final) / 6:55 p.m.

Will Claye

Omar Craddock

Sean Dixon-Bodie

Christian Taylor









Women’s 100m H (Finals) / 8:00 p.m.

Grace Stark









Women’s 1500m (Finals) / 8:09 p.m.

Cory McGee