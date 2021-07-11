Jay Allen drafted 30th overall by the Cincinnati Reds

John Carrol Catholic High School outfielder Jay Allen is the third Florida signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Jay Allen on Sunday night with the 30th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Perfect Game, Jay Allen is the 20th ranked high school prospect and the fifth-ranked outfielder in the country. He’s also the third prospect and the top-ranked outfielder out of Florida according to Perfect Game. Allen was selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer.

On MLB Pipeline, Allen is the 33rd ranked draft prospect. On Prospects Live, Allen is the 38th ranked prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Jay Allen didn’t take long to commit to Florida as they offered him during his freshman season and quickly announced his commitment to the Gators. Allen signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Florida last November.

The slot value for the 30th pick is $ 2,365,500.



