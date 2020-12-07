GatorsTerritory - Jaylin Jackson enters the transfer portal

University of Florida receiver Jaylin Jackson is entering the transfer portal, sources confirmed to Gators Territory.

Jackson arrived at Florida in 2018 as a preferred walk-on after a successful high school career at Cambridge Christian in Tampa, Florida. He played cornerback, receiver, and quarterback and helped the Lancers reach the 2015 FHSAA State Championship game, then as a senior, led his team to the 2017 FHSAA state semifinal game.

Jackson walked on at Florida in 2018 and was put at receiver. The 5-9, receiver played in just two contests that year while earning a redshirt. Jackson appeared in five games in 2019 but has not seen any action or traveled to any of the Gators’ away games in 2020.

Florida’s receiver room has been deep the past two seasons, keeping Jackson sidelined. Florida will lose Trevon Grimes and Rick Wells after this season but should return another strong receiver room in 2021 with Jacob Copeland, Trent Whittemore, Xzavier Henderson, Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Jordan Pouncey, Ja’Markis Weston, and potentially Justin Shorter.