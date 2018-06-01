Florida's offense received a boost on Friday. The SEC ruled in favor of allowing players to transfer from a school facing NCAA sanctions to another program within the conference without sitting out a season. This ruling now paves the way for Ole Miss transfer, Van Jefferson, to play this season for the Gators.

The red-shirt sophomore stood out during spring practice and is expected to be a huge part of Dan Mullen's offense this year and major contributor to the passing game.

This proposal was brought forth by Florida and Texas A&M.

Jefferson is not the only former Rebels standout that transferred away from the program. Six other players decided to leave Ole Miss and petitioned the NCAA to allow for immediate eligibility on the grounds that they were mislead about the gravity of the NCAA sanctions.

This is the second season in which Florida benefitted from a transfer rule change voted on during the SEC spring meetings. Last season, UF added quarterback Malik Zaire, a Notre Dame transfer, after the SEC voted on a change to its grad transfer rule.

To be clear, the NCAA still needs to rule on this case, however, as stated above the other situations were ruled in favor of the athlete transferring from Ole Miss.