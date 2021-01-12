GatorsTerritory - Jeremiah Moon returning for sixth season

Jeremiah Moon is returning to Florida for his sixth season.

"The past few years have tested me physically and mentally," Moon wrote. "Adversity happens in everyone's journey to success, and that has surely been the case for me. Thank you to everyone that has stuck with me through this process.

"With that being said, I will be returning to the University of Florida to get my master's and play one last season with my brothers in orange and blue!"

Moon was a redshirt senior in 2020 but had his season ended early with a stress fracture in his left foot. It is the same foot that Moon had surgery on earlier in his career. Moon had previously accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but decided to come back to Florida and take advantage of the free year of eligibility that the NCAA is affording all student-athletes for 2020.

Over his career, Moon has 102 tackles, six sacks, 10.5 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

Moon was a member of the 2016 recruiting class. A first-team all-state linebacker from Hoover, Alabama, Moon played in two games as a freshman at Florida before an injury ended his season early. He returned as a sophomore in 2017 and played in 10 games, making five starts. Moon played in all 13 games in 2018 and nine games in 2019. He was named defensive player of the week in Florida's win against Towson when he recorded five tackles and half a sack.

Moon returns to a crowded BUCK room with Khris Bogle, Brenton Cox, Lloyd Summerall, and Andrew Chatfield.