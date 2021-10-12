Jeremiah Moon thankful for one last season in Gainesville

It's been more than six years since Jeremiah Moon committed to Jim McElwain and the Florida Gators. A long, arduous journey that has him playing his sixth and final season.

Moon was selected as a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Nominee by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in association with the Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization on Tuesday.

Moon's injury history at Florida is extensive but it's given him a deeper, more meaningful appreciation of the opportunity to play the game he loves.

"I mean, just taking, taking nothing for granted. That's what this whole thing has taught me, and I think that's how I've really carried myself since everything's happened," he said Tuesday night. "Since breaking my foot for the first time then breaking it during the Georgia game then breaking it during the Georgia game again last year, so I just think that all of these experiences will help me with, you know, my future and how I handle things later on in life.”

Moon has started all six games for the Gators in 2021. He has recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He's moved from an outside linebacker to inside and his versatility has allowed the Gators' defense react to injuries and keep trucking. When starting linebacker and senior leader Ventrell Miller went down with a biceps tendon injury it was Moon that was able to fill the void.

"I think the world of Jeremiah Moon, his preparation and what he does," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. "He has a lot of versatility. He can play off the ball, he can play at the end of the line, he can give you pass rush and he can cover. We’re going to find ways to utilize a player like that. So he’s really been playing that since the first week. Glad you asked, I think a lot of him and what he’s doing.”

Moon's time at Florida has been anything but wasted. Sure, when he committed back in 2015 he didn't expect to be playing football at Florida in the year 2021 but being in Gainesville has allowed him to earn an undergraduate degree in telecommunications and pursue a Master's degree in sports management. He's going to get an opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl in his home state of Alabama — he was invited last year before deciding to return for one more year in orange and blue — and he'll likely get a shot to play professionally. If that doesn't work out he has his degree to fall back on and a new appreciation for the time he has left playing football.

"Never give me up. I’ve been through a lot. A lot of adversity. But being in college has definitely helped me think about what I want to do after football and just never taking anything for granted," moon said. "That’s why when I step on the field, I don’t take it for granted at all. I’m so thankful to be able to be able to play football because I know it can all be taken away within an instant. So I’m just thankful.”