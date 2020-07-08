Jeremiah Moon is the latest Florida player on the radar of Reese's Senior Bowl.

The game's executive director, Jim Nagy, singled out UF's redshirt senior linebacker Wednesday on Twitter as "one of the most physically talented defenders" in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Moon made eight starts at OLB and Buck last season, taking over for SEC sack leader Jonathan Greenard at the latter spot while he was out (ankle). Moon suffered a season-ending foot injury against Georgia and finished 2019 with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Nagy notes that while those aren't great stats, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Moon is the "only guy we’ve seen so far that flashes high ceiling rush talent and can also run with TE down the seam."