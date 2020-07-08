 Jeremiah Moon the latest Gator singled out by Senior Bowl director
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 21:40:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida OLB/Buck Jeremiah Moon received high praise from Reese's Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy.
Zach Abolverdi • GatorsTerritory
@ZachAbolverdi
Senior Staff Writer

Jeremiah Moon is the latest Florida player on the radar of Reese's Senior Bowl.

The game's executive director, Jim Nagy, singled out UF's redshirt senior linebacker Wednesday on Twitter as "one of the most physically talented defenders" in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Moon made eight starts at OLB and Buck last season, taking over for SEC sack leader Jonathan Greenard at the latter spot while he was out (ankle). Moon suffered a season-ending foot injury against Georgia and finished 2019 with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Nagy notes that while those aren't great stats, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Moon is the "only guy we’ve seen so far that flashes high ceiling rush talent and can also run with TE down the seam."

Moon retweeted Nagy and wrote "Respect". Florida safeties coach Ron English responded with, "I love the effort and energy displayed by Moon!"

Nagy also has his sights set on UF quarterback Kyle Trask and wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney for the Senior Bowl. He touted Trask's poise and pocket presence, while praising Toney's electric playmaking ability and calling Grimes "THE breakout WR" for next year's draft.

