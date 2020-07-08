Jeremiah Moon the latest Gator singled out by Senior Bowl director
Jeremiah Moon is the latest Florida player on the radar of Reese's Senior Bowl.
The game's executive director, Jim Nagy, singled out UF's redshirt senior linebacker Wednesday on Twitter as "one of the most physically talented defenders" in the 2021 NFL Draft class.
Moon made eight starts at OLB and Buck last season, taking over for SEC sack leader Jonathan Greenard at the latter spot while he was out (ankle). Moon suffered a season-ending foot injury against Georgia and finished 2019 with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Nagy notes that while those aren't great stats, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Moon is the "only guy we’ve seen so far that flashes high ceiling rush talent and can also run with TE down the seam."
While it hasn’t translated into great stats yet, @GatorsFB OLB Jeremiah Moon is one of the most physically talented defenders in ‘21 draft. Moon is only guy we’ve seen so far that flashes high ceiling rush talent and can also run with TE down the seam. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/RPzA6ifBiD— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 8, 2020
Moon retweeted Nagy and wrote "Respect". Florida safeties coach Ron English responded with, "I love the effort and energy displayed by Moon!"
Nagy also has his sights set on UF quarterback Kyle Trask and wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney for the Senior Bowl. He touted Trask's poise and pocket presence, while praising Toney's electric playmaking ability and calling Grimes "THE breakout WR" for next year's draft.
Studying @GatorsFB QB Kyle Trask. Incredible how slow the game happens for a guy that hadn’t started since 9th grade prior to last fall. Has the poise of a guy that’s played ton of football. @ktrask9 is on our @seniorbowl board in exact same spot that Joe Burrow was last summer. pic.twitter.com/9tCDTtOnYN— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 13, 2020
The @seniorbowl had two Florida WR drafted in April and have high grades on two more @GatorsFB wideouts this year. Kadarius Toney has been UF’s most electric playmaker since he was true frosh & we expect Trevon Grimes to be THE breakout WR of ‘21 class. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/SxHPg0ZenN— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 26, 2020