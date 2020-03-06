GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Mike White is not one to mince words: f you perform well in practice on a consistent basis you will earn time.

Jason Jitoboh is an example.

At the start of the season it looked like Omar Payne was going to be the freshman big man to break out but the first year blues hit him.

"He’s going through some freshman stuff as of late," White told reporters a few weeks ago. "Freshmen battle complacency, being comfortable. They go through some highs and lows more so than other classes, generally speaking."

Jitoboh took advantage by turning it up in practice.

“He’s just had a renewed focus and work ethic," said White the day before the last time Florida met Kentucky. "I think probably in the month prior Omar stuck out in that regard. I think Jason just, probably three or four weeks ago, just came in and — not sure it happened in one day, and he didn’t announce it — but it was almost as if he was putting off the vibe ‘I’m going to find a way to help this team’, you know, ‘I’m going to find a way for, I’m going to make coach play me a little bit’, and that’s what he’s done,” White said of Jitoboh. “Defensively, it’s night and day, and he still has a ways to go, of course, he’s a work in progress, he knows it. But he’s really worked lately.”

As Payne's minutes dropped, Jitoboh's minutes grew. For a guy that stands at 6-foot-11, and weighs about 290 pounds, he is pretty light on his feet. He is also very aggressive defensively.

It's quite the change for a player that many thought may redshirt this season. The 2019 signee was a late addition for White and his staff and Jitoboh did not have an easy trek to Gainesville.

"It was a long journey, I'm glad it all panned out real well," Jitoboh said. "Florida was actually my first offer, so I had a connection with the coaches since my freshman year. So the connection just grew and grew until it was time for me to make my decision."

Jitoboh broke his foot the summer of his junior season, and the Gators were one of the few to stay in touch.

"Right then, my recruiting kind of slowed down," said Jitoboh. "Not a lot of coaches were hitting me up anymore, but coach White and the staff kept checking on me and they came to watch me practice. That was big for me."

"We were really excited about him," White told Gators Territory. "He broke his foot and he was out for a long time...hurt with his conditioning, especially with him in particular. We were able to sign a big in the fall and thought potentially we would be done with the signing of Omar Payne but then had some scholarships open up in the spring with the transfers and it really it was mutual. He was excited about re-entertaining the possibility of coming and we were excited."

According to Jitoboh, he was unaware of what his role would be once he arrived on campus.

"They didn't exactly tell me my role," Jitoboh said. "They just said to do whatever I can to help the team win."

But after digging deep to lose over 30 pounds since his arrival, the freshman quickly saw that work ethic rewarded with minutes.

"I feel like my conditioning still has a long way to go," he said. "But where I'm at right now is way better than where I was when I first got here."

"It's just how it works sometimes with timing," White said. "He has a chance to be a good player here."

And as Florida prepares for No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday, Jitoboh, Payne and Dontay Bassett will need to continue to perform well in practice as they battle for minutes.

“We evaluate practice every day and you evaluating the opponent... you evaluate how your opponent tries to exploit your defense and what was successful, what wasn’t. Those are all factors," said White. "Really, with all three of those guys, the next couple hours as we get on the practice floor, that will be the biggest factor.”