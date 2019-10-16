Clarkston (Mich.) High School is home to a pair of top-tier prospects along the offensive front, with both now having the opportunity to eventually suit up for the University of Florida as well.

One of those prospects is Rocco Spindler, a Rivals100 prospect who is labeled as the nation's third-ranked offensive guard in the class of 2021.

Armed with additional offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan among others, Spindler received the green light from the Gators last Thursday following a brief conversation with offensive line coach John Hevesy.