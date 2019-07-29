GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is set to hold its first practice with full pads on Tuesday, however, two players expected to feature in practice this week, may not.

Last week, Dan Mullen and Florida had suggested that Florida defensive back John Huggins and 2019 wide receiver signee Arjei Henderson could both be joining the team this week.

However, on Monday their report date is now unclear.

Huggins is dealing with a "family issue" and has yet to practice with the team this fall.

"I have to check with him with the family situation," Mullen told reporters in his Monday press conference.

Huggins had a big spring and was expected to earn some more playing time this fall. The sophomore has been lining up as Trey Dean's backup at nickel, however, CJ McWilliams has backed up Dean in fall camp.

Henderson was also expected to be on campus this week.

Mullen told reporters at media day that Henderson was expected to join the team over the weekend. Henderson has yet to arrive on campus.

"Even though we worked, most of the university and most everybody else that deals with all that stuff hasn't," Mullen said. "He is still finishing a class actually.

"Arjei won't be updated for a couple; he's still taking a class. So whenever the end of that class is. But I don't think that's for like, we wouldn't; I don't think they're expecting him, honestly, until the first day of school. It should happen well before that, but that transition, like it wouldn't be a whole lot of... it would just kind of be like, 'Hey, I'm here,' but end of training camp type of deal."



