BRADENTON, Fla. -- Johnnie Brown will likely suit up at defensive tackle once relocating to Gainesville, but if you have been tracking his career, it's no surprise seeing him make a splash at several additional positions as well.

In fact, at last weekend's NFA 7v7 Tournament, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Brown not only played receiver but impressed with his ability to create separation and reeled in several passes when doing so.

Brown, a four-star prospect on Rivals, checks in as the nation's 26th-ranked defensive tackle.