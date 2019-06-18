News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 09:13:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Johnnie Brown relishes UF's family-like atmosphere, '100 percent' committed

Vx8c7kxxi7gm5aoiropq
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Johnnie Brown will likely suit up at defensive tackle once relocating to Gainesville, but if you have been tracking his career, it's no surprise seeing him make a splash at several additional positions as well.

In fact, at last weekend's NFA 7v7 Tournament, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Brown not only played receiver but impressed with his ability to create separation and reeled in several passes when doing so.

Brown, a four-star prospect on Rivals, checks in as the nation's 26th-ranked defensive tackle.

Ochxltkohmiolc88irbe
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}