JoJo Ramey Earns Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships

Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon

Gainesville, Fla. - JoJo Ramey clocked a 2:10.18 in the 200m backstroke finals to earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel Wednesday morning.

The Gator freshman, representing Team USA, finished shy of her personal best, 2:08.90, to place behind her USA teammate Teagan O'Dell (2:08.90) and in front of Australian Bella Grant (2:11.24).

Another Gator freshman, Caleb Maldari competed in the men's 50m backstroke semifinals on Wednesday morning. The Charlotte, North Carolina native finished 15th overall with a time of 26.21. Maldari, representing Team USA, is set to compete in the 200m backstroke on Friday.

The 2023 World Junior Championships Netanya 2023 runs from September 4-9, 2023.

Wednesday, September 6: Finals - Women's 200m backstroke * JoJo Ramey: 2:10.18

Wednesday, September 6: Semifinals - Women's 200m backstroke * JoJo Ramey: 2:12.20

Wednesday, September 6: Semifinals - Men's 50m backstroke * Caleb Maldari: 26.21

Upcoming Event: Friday, September 8: Prelims Men's 200m backstroke * Caleb Maldari



(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)

