Dan Mullen's staff has reeled in another quarterback from the class of 2021 to join Carlos Del Rio, as Texas-based standout Jalen Kitna announced his commitment to the Gators on Tuesday afternoon.

Kitna, who will attend Burleson (Texas) High for his senior year, is a former Boston College commit who checks in as the nation's 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback. He is also the son of former NFL quarterback, Jon Kitna, who was recently presented with the head coaching job at Burleson.

"They really liked my footwork," Kitna previously told GatorsTerritory. "They said they need a leader for their offense. They said those are some of their base values and that's what they like about me. Obviously there are things I can work on and things I can fix, but those things were really important to them and stood out to them."

During the 2019 season at Frisco (Texas) Reedy, Kitna completed 111-of-213 passes for 1,501 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He recorded four rushing touchdowns as well.

In addition to Florida and Boston College, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Kitna possesses offers from Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Arizona and Colorado among others.

"Last year, Kitna had an impressive stint as the QB1 of Frisco Reedy, showcasing big-time arm strength and making impressive throws from the pocket as well as the ability to make plays with his legs," Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman said in April.

"That earned him a high three-star grade until Rivals could get an in-person evaluation. This offseason, the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder clocked a 4.7-second 40, a 35-inch vertical and a 10-5 broad jump before he was supposed to debut at Burleson High this spring.

With the addition of Kitna, the Gators now hold commitments from 15 prospects in the class of 2021. They check in with nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class as well.



