Florida quarterback Emory Jones is dealing with an injury he suffered in the Ole Miss game, Gators Territory can confirm.

The extent of the injury and how long he’ll be out is unknown, but Jones was spotted on campus with a brace or cast on his right throwing hand.

UF coach Dan Mullen was about Jones’ availability Wednesday on the SEC Coaches teleconference.

“Yeah, we expect everybody to be available to this point on Saturday,” Mullen said. “I mean, you’ll see guys walking around now with everything, getting banged up, bruised up.”

When pressed further about Jones, Mullen pulled the plug on discussing injuries with the media.

“Everybody should be available next Saturday. I’ll let you know,” he said. “Well I shouldn't say that. I have no idea who's available because we have another COVID test coming up and we have other stuff. And because of all that situation, unique, I will not talk about any injuries for the rest of the season.”

Jones was included on Florida’s depth chart Monday, but Mullen did not release an updated injury report after providing one for the Ole Miss game. Jones threw an interception on his first possession against the Rebels, but bounced back with a third-quarter scoring drive that featured a 22-yard run and 30-yard pass to Trevon Grimes.

Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson called that a “really important” series for Jones.

“We wanted to make sure that we got him in and let him play,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Obviously, the first play design didn’t go as we’d planned. But he did a nice job, it didn’t faze him, he didn’t freak out at all. He just came out and continued to play — and he made some plays when he was out there.

“I was really proud of him for continuing to play one play at a time and not getting too high and not getting too low. Just going out there and executing.”

If Jones is unavailable against the Gamecocks, freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson will become the backup to starter Kyle Trask. The nation’s No. 6 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2020, Richardson enrolled early and participated in UF’s bowl practices.

Despite missing spring ball, Richardson impressed in fall training camp and Johnson plans to play him as a true freshman.

“I would like to try to get Anthony in there,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we’ll get a chance to do that at some point.”