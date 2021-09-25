Jones, Florida blowout Tennessee behind dominant second half

As Dameon Pierce tripped and tumbled to the turf after a second quarter ankle-tackle, an audibly anxious crowd at the Swamp let out a collective groan.

The Gators looked lethargic on defense and unrefined on offense, trailing 17-14 in what many expected to be a ship-straightening romp.

Ultimately, an effective Dan Mullen halftime speech morphed the Swamp’s stress into ecstasy as Emory Jones led two dominant third-quarter touchdown drives that powered UF to a 38-14 victory and its first conference win of the year.

Florida’s defense started Saturday’s game in the same fine form it demonstrated through the final three quarters last weekend against Alabama. Todd Grantham opened the contest with a three and out for the first time this season and Jones and Malik Davis pounded the ball past the Tennessee defensive line on an impressive opening scoring drive.

Tennessee’s up tempo offense caused the Gators some trouble the ensuing drive, as Hendon Hooker and Jabari Small strung a pair of 15-yard runs together and advanced the Vols past midfield. An uninspiring missed tackle from Amari Burney allowed Tiyon Evans to wiggle free off a screen and tie the game on a 47 yard dash into the endzone.

A pair of penalties derailed Florida’s next drive, but Jace Christmann impressed in his first field goal of the year by nailing a 47-yarder to give the Gators a 10-7 lead.

Gator nation’s criticisms of Grantham’s defense resurfaced, as after the teams traded punts Hooker found his receiver wide open down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown connection. Florida’s corner blitz scrambled the defense and UT took a surprising 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

Nay’Quan plunged into the endzone a few minutes later, and an untimely Jacob Copeland fumble in the red zone ensured that Florida’s halftime lead remained at a slender 17-14 advantage.

Florida’s offense took the field with remarkable energy to start the second half, as Jones completed three straight passes to lead the Gators inside the Tennessee 10 yard line. Mullen opted for some trickery to punch the ball into the endzone, as Jones threw a screen pass to Wittemore, who in turn found Gamble wide open in the endzone.

Wittemore’s pass made an interesting bit of recent Gator history, becoming the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown since Kadarious Toney in 2018. Jones also made longer-standing and more impressive history, becoming the first Gator since Tim Tebow in 2009 to throw for more than 200 yards and rush for more than 100.

In all, Jones finished 21/27 with 209 yards and two touchdowns in another impressive showing for the junior quarterback.

After forcing Tennessee into a turnover on downs with a vital 4th and 5 stop, the Gators marched down the field for another quick-strike touchdown game that signaled that the blowout was on.

Florida tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter, and a contented Florida fanbase trickled out of the Swamp as UF picked up their 16th victory in their last 17th meetings with the Volunteers.

The Gators will be back in action next Saturday in Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Network and kickoff time are still to be determined.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.