Jalon Jones officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

First reported by AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Gators Territory confirmed the news shortly after.

This was a break that both parties agreed to.

Later in the evening, Jacksonville's SportsDenLive radio host and Jones' quarterback trainer, Denny Thompson, opened up about the transfer on the radio.

“It’s a myriad of reasons but you’re talking about a young man who early enrolled, and believes he can get a waiver and play elsewhere," said Thompson. "“I’m reading between the lines here, in addition to the quarterback room he also runs a 4.4 40 on the laser. And I know you’re not gonna leave that speed on the sideline

“It’s a hell of a quarterback room they have there. I think that’s part of it," added Thompson. "I think he’s also a bit homesick”

The true freshman had struggled during spring practice. In the spring game the Richmond, Va. native completed one pass for 5 yards and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in the spring game.

“He’s behind mechanically," added Thompson. "We talked about having him come up to Jacksonville for half the summer to work on his mechanics and when you’re in the SEC you can’t be behind on that.”

With Jones entering the portal, the Gators are left with three quarterbacks on scholarship: Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones.

According to Thompson, Virginia and Maryland are reportedly options on the table.



