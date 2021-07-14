Jordan Carrion transfers to FSU

Jordan Carrion has announced his next move and it won't take him too far away from Gainesville. The rising sophomore who entered the transfer portal announced on Wednesday that he will transfer to Florida State for his sophomore season.

Carrion was the first recruit to commit to the Gators in the 2020 signing class and made a quick impact on the team. He played in 37 games with 24 starts. Carrion slashed .244/.309/.279 with 21 hits across 86 at bats.

Florida State shortstop Nander De Sadas entered the transfer portal and the Noles' likely won't get signee Edwin Arroyo to campus after the Seattle Mariners selected him in the second round this season. That gives Carrion, who will be eligible for the 2022 MLB Draft, a chance to step in and start at shortstop right away in Tallahassee.

The Gators have added one transfer already this offseason with Coastal Carolina catcher BT Riopelle. Florida could continue to look to the transfer portal now, especially since the NCAA passed legislation allowing immediate eligibility for a one-time transfer. The Gators could use another veteran arm in the bullpen and probably need another bat after seven players and six recruits were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.