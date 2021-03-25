GatorsTerritory - Jordan Mincey named head coach of Jacksonville

Florida Gators assistant coach Jordan Mincey is getting his first head coaching opportunity. The news that Mincey was taking the job was first reported by Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun.

Mincey arrived in Gainesville in 2015 and helped lead the Gators to a 123-75 record in Gainesville, including four straight 20-win seasons (2015-19) and four consecutive NCAA Tournament bids (2017-21).

“I couldn’t be happier for Jordan,” head coach Mike White said in a release. “This is an opportunity he has worked incredibly hard to earn, and Jacksonville has hired a fantastic person and exceptional basketball coach to lead their program.”

Mincey was named to ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 in the summer of 2020, checking in as the highest-rated assistant coach on the list at No. 7. He was also named to the Black Coaches Watch List in 2021, produced by the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS). In 2016, Mincy earned a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 30-Under-30 Team.

A young coach, Mincey will get an opportunity to run his own program but was thankful to White and Florida for the opportunity they afforded him.

"I'm so appreciative to Mike White and everyone who has helped me reach this point,” Mincy said in a statement. “I feel extremely blessed and prepared for this moment, and I'm ready to get going."



