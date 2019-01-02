GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jordan Scarlett has decided to skip his senior season. The Gators running back announced his decision on his instagram on Wednesday.

"After much soul searching and discussions with family, I will be declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft," said Scarlett in his letter to Gator Nation. "I feel like this decision is in my best interest for my future and I have been so fortunate for the undeniable opportunity to live out my childhood dream and play in the National Football League."

"I would like to start by thanking Gator Nation for the tremendous love and support given to me over the past for years," wrote Scarlett. "This season shown me just how much I truly love the game and what it means to be a Florida Gator."

After missing the 2017 season due to suspension, the running back had something to prove. Scarlett ended the year with 776 yards, and five touchdowns. He finished his Florida career with 1846 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

"You have pushed me to run harder and be better than ever before and helped me become not just a better student athlete but a better person as well both on and off the field, and for that I will always bleed orange and blue."

"Each of you have taught me so much lessons I will take with me on this next journey, and in return I want you to know that I gave it all every single time I laced up.

"This isn't a goodbye, it's a see you later Gator Nation."

The Gators will now look to Lamical Perine, Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, Iverson Clement and incoming freshman Nay'Quan Wright in the backfield.

Scarlett is the latest Florida player to announce his intentions at leaving early. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Vosean Joseph, Jawaan Taylor, and Jachai Polite have also decided to skip their senior seasons.



