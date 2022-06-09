Josie Rix Joins Gator Soccer as Assistant Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Josie Rix returns to the Southeastern Conference as Florida assistant coach, Gators Head Soccer Coach Samantha Bohon announced Thursday. An alumna of Alabama, Rix comes to UF after four season as associate head coach at Samford, helping the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA berths and four consecutive Southern Conference titles.





They Said:

“First, I am thrilled to start this journey with Coach Bohon and the University of Florida soccer program. It would be remiss of me to not first profusely thank Coach Todd Yelton, Samford Athletic Administration and each of the student-athletes I have coached over the past four seasons at Samford. Working alongside Coach Yelton and our staff has been four of the most influential years of my career. The student-athletes I have coached over the past four years are truly one-of-a-kind and words cannot begin to describe the impact they have made on me as a coach and a person, so thank you to every Samford Soccer Bulldog. It is never easy leaving a program that has your sweat and tears but the support and respect I have been shown through this process by everyone around me has been overwhelming and couldn’t be more sure of and excited for this decision.





“Since meeting Coach Bohon years ago, we both quickly realized that our priorities and motivations as coaches aligned very similarly. It is exciting to start this adventure with someone who I greatly respect and admire on and off the field,” she continued. “The prestige of this University of Florida program is something I am thrilled to continue honoring. Go Gators!”

Josie Rix, University of Florida Assistant Soccer Coach

“Josie was a candidate that immediately came to mind when I took this position. She’s played in the SEC, gained respect as she worked through the coaching ranks and emerged as a talented coach with a bright future.

“Her ability to authentically connect with student-athletes while bringing a high level of professionalism and knowledge will make her a valuable part of our staff. And the best part is that she’s an incredible person. We can’t wait to welcome her to our Gator Soccer family.”

Samantha Bohon, University of Florida Head Soccer Coach





Coaching Career:





Prior to joining the Gators, Rix spent four seasons with Samford University as associate head coach. The Bulldogs won the Southern Conference championship every season Rix was with Samford - 2018, 2019, 2021 (spring) and 2021 (fall). Samford lifted the Southern Conference Tournament trophy in 2019 and fall of 2021 to advance to the NCAA Tournament.





The 2021 Bulldogs were the first team in 13 season to not drop a single point in SoCon Conference action. In 2021 NCAA action, Samford opened with a win over Auburn and dropped a penalty kicks decision to St. John’s in the second round. A trio of Bulldogs - Alyssa Frazier, Kylie Gazza and Taylor Yount - were named to 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Southeast Region third team. The final RPI for the 2021 Bulldogs stood at No. 29.





Rix came to Samford after spending the 2017 season at Auburn as volunteer assistant coach. The Tigers advanced to the 2017 NCAA Second Round, losing to eventual NCAA champion Stanford.





An assistant coach at Wofford for three season (2015-17), Rix helped two-time All-Southern Conference honoree Hayley Younginer achieve the Terriers’ single season record 21 goals and 46 points in 2017.





Rix began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Lee University, where she helped the team to a 15-4-2 overall record, a 10-1-0 Gulf South Conference record in 2014. The Flames went on to win the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association National Championship.





Rix holds a USSF E license and an NSCAA National diploma.

As a Player:

Rix started 40 matches for the University of Alabama from 2009 to 2012, helping the 2011 Crimson Tide earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998. The midfielder was recognized on the 2011 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and 2012 SEC Community Service team.

She spent the summer after graduating from Alabama playing semi-professional soccer for the Knoxville Lady Force.

A highly decorated star at Girls Preparatory School of Chattanooga, Tenn., she was inducted into the GPS Athletic Hall of Fame in April of 2019.

Education:

University of Alabama: Bachelor’s degree in psychology (2013) Josie Rix File

Birthdate:

● May 6, 1991 in Greenville, S.C. Considers Chattanooga, Tenn., hometown

Collegiate Career

● University of Alabama (2009-12)

● 2011 SEC Academic Honor Roll

● 2012 SEC Community Service Team

Coaching Career

● Samford Associate Head Coach (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2021 seasons)

● Auburn Volunteer Assistant Coach (2017 season)

● Wofford Assistant Coach (2015, 2016, 2017 seasons)

● Lee University Graduate Assistant (2014 season)

Education

● Bachelor’s degrees in Psychology from Alabama (2013)