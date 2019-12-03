Prior to this weekend, Miami Christian School OL Jovens Janvier had yet to make the trip to the Swamp for a Gators home game during the fall.

That was the case until Saturday, when Janvier hit the road and ventured up to Gainesville to witness Florida's 40-17 victory over FSU.

OFFERS: Receive 50% off your first year AND $50 worth of FREE Gators gear - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear!