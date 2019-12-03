News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 14:43:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Jovens Janvier plays host to a pair of Florida coaches, recaps visit to UF

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Prior to this weekend, Miami Christian School OL Jovens Janvier had yet to make the trip to the Swamp for a Gators home game during the fall.

That was the case until Saturday, when Janvier hit the road and ventured up to Gainesville to witness Florida's 40-17 victory over FSU.

OFFERS: Receive 50% off your first year AND $50 worth of FREE Gators gear - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear!

Janvier then received more quality time with the staff a couple of days later as area recruiter Brian Johnson and John Hevesy stopped by his house for an in-home visit.

While speaking to GatorsTerritory for just the second time since his commitment, Janvier broke down how his time with the staff members went on Monday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}