The Gators are in good standing with a flurry of cornerback targets, including Ethan Pouncey and Joel Williams, but continue to expand their board with still eight months between now and the early signing period.

One of those prospects UF recently took the next step with is Art Green, a 6-foot-2, 201-pound cornerback who now resides at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Green, who is armed with additional offers from Tennessee, UGA, South Carolina and Texas A&M among others, is a sophomore who plans to graduate in December.