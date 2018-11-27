JUCO DE locks in official visit date with the Gators
The weekend of Dec. 7 is shaping up to be a massive recruiting weekend for the Gators with near double-digit prospects slated to officially visit, including Datona Jackson, a former Colorado commit at the JUCO level.
Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from College of the Desert in California, was presented with a UF offer several weeks back after receiving the green light from coach Otis Yelverton.
