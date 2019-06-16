JUCO DL Alex Lemon 'highly-interested' in Gators following official visit
For the second consecutive weekend, Dan Mullen's staff rolled out the red carpet for a trio of prospects on official visits, including one who laces up the cleats on the JUCO level.
Alex Lemon, a former Arizona State commit who resides at Mesa Community College in Arizona, was presented with an offer not even a month ago and simply wasted no time locking in itinerary with Dan Mullen's staff.
Checking in at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Lemon possesses additional offers from LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska and Oregon State among others.
